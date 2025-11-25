Sublime launching Me Gusta festival tour

Sublime has announced the launch of their own touring festival, Sublime Me Gusta.

Named in reference to the "Caress Me Down" lyric "Me gusta mi reggae, me gusta punk rock," Sublime Me Gusta will launch May 9 in Fort Worth, Texas. Slightly Stoopid will also be on the bill, and the full lineup will be announced shortly.

A second date is scheduled for June 27 at a to-be-announced city in Oregon.

"It's always been our dream to put on a festival for our friends and family," says frontman Jakob Nowell in a press release. "It's punk rock, hip hop, reggae, surf — all facets of true west coast alternative culture that has been kept alive for generations by fans and musicians alike. This is our era now and we got nothing but love for everyone coming with us."

Sublime reformed at the end of 2023 with Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell, joining original members Bud Gaugh and Eric Wilson. The band's 2025 comeback single, "Ensenada," hit #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

A new Sublime album, the first in 30 years, is due out in 2026.

