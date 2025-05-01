Sublime announces shows with The Interrupters

By Josh Johnson

The reformed Sublime has announced a run of shows with support from The Interrupters.

Dates include Aug. 21 in New York City, Aug. 22 in Canandaigua, New York, and Aug. 23 in New Haven, Connecticut. Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

For all ticket info, visit SublimeLBC.com.

Sublime currently consists of Jakob Nowell, son of late frontman Bradley Nowell, alongside original members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh. Their 2025 schedule also includes playing Warped Tour, Shaky Knees, Boston Calling and BottleRock Napa Valley, among other festivals.

