The Struts share new single, "Too Good at Raising Hell"

Big Machine Label Group

By Josh Johnson

The Struts have shared a new single called "Too Good at Raising Hell."

The track finds frontman Luke Spiller bemoaning that while he has "sex so good" it makes "the neighbors smoke a cigarette," he still finds himself "bored to death." Thus, the conclusion that he may be "too good at raising hell."

You can listen to "Too Good at Raising Hell" now via digital outlets.

"Too Good at Raising Hell" follows 2022's single "Fallin' with Me." The Struts' most recent album is 2020's Strange Days.

The Struts are currently traveling the U.S. on their Remember the Name tour.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

