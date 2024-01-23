The Struts reflect on "multigenerational" fanbase: "It's quite touching"

ABC/Paula Lobo

By Josh Johnson

The Struts' breakout hit "Could Have Been Me" has been used in a number of movies, trailers and commercials, but one thing in particular has brought a new type of fan to the band.

Speaking with ABC Audio, bassist Jed Elliott recalls someone telling him, "I love you guys thanks to my daughter, who's 2 1/2, by the way, who loves it from Sing 2."

The animated film features pop star Halsey singing "Could Have Been Me."

"We've always had a pretty diverse audience, but now it's literally gone as thin as you can sort of stretch it," comments frontman Luke Spiller. "You have 5-year-olds on the shoulders of, like, their dads, like, in their late 40s or whatever. And then the grandparents are there."

"It's such a multigenerational experience now, the shows," he adds. "It's quite touching."

Meanwhile, The Struts just announced a new round of U.S. headlining shows in support of their new album, Pretty Vicious. The outing runs from April 27 in Richmond, Virginia, to May 9 in Destin, Florida.

Now with four records under their belts, Spiller feels that The Struts' live show is "becoming our strongest set yet."

"There's, like, two or three singles in every album, or focus tracks, which really get their ... well-deserved attention," Spiller says. "It's really hard now to kinda pick, 'cause you're going through and it's just one banger after the next ... it's a case of how you arrange them and how you can kinda keep it interesting."

Tickets to the newly announced Struts shows go on sale Friday, January 26. For a full list of dates and all ticket info, visit TheStruts.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

