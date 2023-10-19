The Struts premiere title track off upcoming '﻿Pretty Vicious'﻿ album

THE STRUTS ABC/Paula Lobo (Paula Lobo/ABC)

By Josh Johnson

The Struts have premiered a new song called "Pretty Vicious," the title track off the band's upcoming album.

"Pretty Vicious" steps away a bit from the English outfit's usual bombastic brand of rock 'n' roll in favor of a darker, more slow-burning tune akin to Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game."

You can listen for yourself now via digital outlets. The track is also accompanied by a lyric video, streaming now on YouTube.

The album Pretty Vicious, which also features the previously released singles "Too Good at Raising Hell" and "Rockstar," is due out November 3. The Struts will launch a U.S. headlining tour November 6 in Louisville, Kentucky.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

