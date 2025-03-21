The Struts' Luke Spiller releases new solo song, 'She's Just Like California'

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller has released a new solo song called "She's Just Like California."

The track will appear on Spiller's upcoming debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine.

"In some ways, my new record is a concept album," Spiller says. "It's loose, but most of the music is telling the true story of my first-hand experience of moving to LA. 'She's Just Like California' grew into my love letter to the state of California and the city of Los Angeles."

"It's a simple love song, but it holds some beautiful imagery within it that still takes me back whenever I hear it," he adds. "Plus, it's my mum's favorite song that I've ever written, so it's got to be good, right?"

You can listen to "She's Just Like California" via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine is due out April 25.

