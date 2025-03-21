The Struts' Luke Spiller releases new solo song, 'She's Just Like California'

ABC/Paula Lobo
By Josh Johnson

The Struts frontman Luke Spiller has released a new solo song called "She's Just Like California."

The track will appear on Spiller's upcoming debut solo album, Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine.

"In some ways, my new record is a concept album," Spiller says. "It's loose, but most of the music is telling the true story of my first-hand experience of moving to LA. 'She's Just Like California' grew into my love letter to the state of California and the city of Los Angeles."

"It's a simple love song, but it holds some beautiful imagery within it that still takes me back whenever I hear it," he adds. "Plus, it's my mum's favorite song that I've ever written, so it's got to be good, right?"

You can listen to "She's Just Like California" via digital outlets and watch the video on YouTube.

Love Will Probably Kill Me Before Cigarettes and Wine is due out April 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!