The Struts detail new album, ﻿'Pretty Vicious'

The Struts detail new album

The Struts have announced a new album called Pretty Vicious.

The fourth studio effort from the "Could Have Been Me" rockers — and the first since 2020's Strange Days — arrives November 3.

"This record showcases each individual member's strengths," says frontman Luke Spiller. "It's some of my favorite music, hands down, we've ever conjured up. It's the record everyone's been waiting for."

Pretty Vicious includes the previously released single "Too Good at Raising Hell." You'll also find a song called "Remember the Name," which inspired the name of The Struts' 2023 tour, set to pick back up in November.

Here's the Pretty Vicious track list:

"Too Good at Raising Hell"

"Pretty Vicious"

"I Won't Run"

"Hands on Me"

"Do What You Want"

"Rockstar"

"Remember the Name"

"Bad Decisions"

"Better Love"

"Gimme Some Blood"

"Somebody Someday"

