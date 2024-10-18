The Struts "Can't Stop Talking" on new single

By Josh Johnson

The Struts have premiered a new single called "Can't Stop Talking."

"Arriving into the studio that day, I really wanted to try something that the band had never done before," frontman Luke Spiller says of recording the track. "It was very off the cuff, and everyone in the room was laughing a lot. Sometimes that's a great sign."

"What's the point in not enjoying the process? I think that's why we can get away with a song that is beautifully bizarre," he continues. "It's because I actually mean the lyrics, even if they do come across light-hearted. Believe me. I lived through that character in the song many times."

You can listen to "Can't Stop Talking" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

"Can't Stop Talking" follows the singles "Heaven's Got Nothing on You" and "How Can I Love You (Without Breaking Your Heart)." The Struts' most recent album is 2023's Pretty Vicious.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

