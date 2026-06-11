The Strokes' ﻿'Reality Awaits'﻿ release date pushed back to July

You'll have to wait about a month longer to hear the new Strokes album, Reality Awaits.

The upcoming seventh studio effort from Julian Casablancas and company is now set to drop on July 24 after being pushed back from its original June 26 release date.

Reality Awaits marks the first Strokes record since 2020's The New Abnormal. It includes the singles "Going Shopping" and "Falling Out of Love."

The Strokes will launch a U.S. tour Friday with a set at Bonnaroo. They've also just announced a hometown New York City show at Flushing Meadows Corona Park taking place Oct. 2.

Guitarist Nick Valensi will be absent from an indeterminate amount of shows, as he's "taking a temporary break" from touring.

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