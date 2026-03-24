The Strokes, Mumford & Sons headlining 2026 Sea.Hear.Now Festival

The Strokes and Mumford & Sons are headlining the 2026 Sea.Hear.Now Festival, taking place Sept. 19-20 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The bill also includes The Offspring, Fontaines D.C., The All-American Rejects, Goo Goo Dolls, Kim Gordon, Fitz and the Tantrums, The War on Drugs and Pixies.

Presales begin Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. Any remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit SeaHearNowFestival.com.

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