Stream announced for 20th anniversary ﻿'Garden State﻿' concert

Epic Records
By Josh Johnson

The previously announced 20th anniversary Garden State concert will also be streaming online.

The show, which will feature performances by The Shins, Iron & Wine and Frou Frou, takes place March 29 in Los Angeles, and will stream via Veeps on April 6.

For more info, visit Veeps.com.

Garden State was released in 2004. Its soundtrack, which was curated by star, writer and director Zach Braff, is credited for helping bring indie music to a larger audience, and particularly boosted the popularity of The Shins, whose song "New Slang" is the one Natalie Portman's character declares will "change your life."

