'Stranger Things﻿' have happened: Watch Djo cover HAIM's 'Gasoline'

Djo, the band led by Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, has shared a cover of the HAIM song "Gasoline."

Keery and company delivered their take on the track for Australia radio station triple j's Like a Version series. You can watch the performance on YouTube.

"I hope [HAIM] like it," Keery says of the cover in a follow-up interview. "Shout out to them. I hope they're making new music soon because we deserve another album from them. We're overdue."

"Gasoline" appears on the most recent HAIM album, 2020's Women in Music, Pt. III.

Djo, meanwhile, is putting out a new record called The Crux on April 4. It includes the single "Basic Being Basic."

