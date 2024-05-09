Stone Temple Pilots approve of Kate Hudson's "Vasoline" cover

Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Stone Temple Pilots are fans of Kate Hudson's cover of "Vasoline."

In a Facebook post, the "Interstate Love Song" outfit has shared the Almost Famous actor's rendition of the Purple classic, which she performed during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

"Kate !!!" STP writes in the caption, alongside a heart emoji.

You'll likely be hearing "Vasoline" on STP's upcoming tour with Live, during which they're celebrating the 30th anniversary of Purple. The outing kicks off in August.

Hudson, meanwhile, is releasing her debut album, Glorious, on May 17.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!