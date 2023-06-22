Stone Temple Pilots, Hoobastank performing at Ed Asner Family Center charity concert

Milo Nichols; Nederlander/Asner House

By Josh Johnson

Stone Temple Pilots and Hoobastank are set to perform at an upcoming benefit concert in support of the Ed Asner Family Center.

The show takes place September 9 at The Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles. The bill also includes Beatles legend Ringo Starr, as well as Toto, Men at Work's Colin Hay and blues rock guitarist Joe Bonamassa.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. PT.

The Ed Asner Family Center, named after the late actor, supports individuals with special needs and their families. For more info, visit EdAsnerFamilyCenter.org.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    Sam

    Check out Sam's blog, videos & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!