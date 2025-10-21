Stone Temple Pilots performing at 2025 Christmas Jam benefit concert

Warren Haynes' Christmas Jam artwork (Courtesy of Christmas Jam)
By Josh Johnson

Stone Temple Pilots are performing at Warren Haynes' 2025 Christmas Jam benefit concert, held Dec. 13 in the Gov't Mule frontman's hometown of Asheville, North Carolina.

The 33rd edition of the annual event will raise money for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville in support of continued relief efforts in response to the devastation caused by 2024's Hurricane Helene.

"Every Christmas Jam is special, but this coming one, the first since Hurricane Helene devastated Asheville and the surrounding areas, has an added significance and importance," Haynes says. "We will not only continue to raise money for Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity and BeLoved Asheville, but with the help of all the attendees, we'll also be supporting the local tourism and hospitality industry and small businesses who still need help."

Haynes adds, "We're working on a few surprises to make this year's Jam one to remember. I'm really looking forward to getting back home to Asheville!"

Tickets will first be available in-person at the ExploreAsheville.com Arena starting Thursday at 10 a.m. ET. An online presale will begin Friday at 10 a.m. ET, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 28 at 10 a.m. ET.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit XMasJam.com.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

