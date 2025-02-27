Stage against the machine: Tom Morello announces 'punk/metal/hip hop/EDM/folk musical'

BUSTA RHYMES, TOM MORELLO Disney/Stewart Cook (Stewart Cook/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

Tom Morello is bringing the rage to live theater.

The Rage Against the Machine guitarist has announced a new project called Revolution(s), which he describes as a "punk/metal/hip hop/EDM/folk musical." The production, which features music and lyrics by Morello, is set to run at Chicago's Goodman Theatre from Oct. 4 to Nov. 9.

Revolution(s) follows a "soldier and aspiring musician" named Hampton Weems, who, according to the musical's description, returns home from Afghanistan to find that "the South Side of Chicago is also occupied territory—and he's accidentally joined the resistance."

The description adds that it is "about a young artist finding his voice, why violence is as American as cherry pie, and how young radicals—across generations—are still motivated by love."

"We have an incredible team packed with Tony Award winners to bring this new radical vision for the theater to life," Morello says.

