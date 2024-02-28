St. Vincent shares new music teaser

New St. Vincent music may be incoming.

In a Facebook post, the "Los Ageless" artist, otherwise known as Annie Clark, has shared a black-and-white video soundtracked by ambient sounds. In the caption, Clark writes Thursday's date, February 29.

Clark teased her next album in a recent interview with MOJO, sharing that it "sounds urgent and psychotic, in equal parts the most caustic sound and also, I think, the most sonically blooming." She also revealed that Dave Grohl guests on the record.

The most recent St. Vincent album is 2021's Daddy's Home.

