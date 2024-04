St. Vincent has shared a new song called "Big Time Nothing," a track off her upcoming album, All Born Screaming.

The funk-influenced track is available now via digital outlets. You can watch its accompanying lyric video streaming on YouTube.

All Born Screaming, the follow-up to 2021's Daddy's Home, drops Friday, April 26. It features contributions from Dave Grohl.

St. Vincent will be touring in support of All Born Screaming starting in May.

