St. Vincent says Dave Grohl's drumming on her new album made her leap out of her seat

Dave Grohl plays drums on a few songs on St. Vincent's new album, All Born Screaming -- including the first single, "Broken Man" -- and the artist born Annie Clark says there was no other drummer she considered for the job.

Speaking to BBC Radio 6, Clark says she and Grohl have known each other since she was asked to perform in honor of Nirvana when they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame back in 2014. She says it was a terrifying and intimidating experience, but Grohl made her feel at ease because he is, as everyone says, "the nicest guy in rock."

"So yeah, I had couple songs on this record that I was like, 'There is no other drummer on Earth who should play this song besides Dave Grohl.' So I called him over to the [studio] and he was drinking coffee and telling war stories, and we're laughing and having a great chat and then he's like, 'OK, let's go.'"

"And then he gets on the drum set and it's Dave Grohl. And it's so exciting. It was just such an exciting moment to hear him play, I just leapt up out of my seat."

All Born Screaming is due out April 26. In addition to Grohl, it features contributions from new Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese and Welsh musician Cate Le Bon.

