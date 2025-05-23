St. Vincent reworks 'Violent Times' song with Mon Laferte

ST. VINCENT Disney/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/Disney)
By Josh Johnson

St. Vincent has released a new version of her song "Violent Times" in collaboration with Latin alternative artist Mon Laferte.

"Collaborating with Mon gave the song new shape, new blood, new depth," St. Vincent says of the updated recording, dubbed "Tiempos Violentos." "Like a dream falling into another dream."

You can listen to "Tiempos Violentos" now via digital outlets.

The original "Violent Times" appears on St. Vincent's 2024 album, All Born Screaming. She also released a Spanish-language version of the record, titled Todos Nacen Gritando.

St. Vincent's other recent releases include the March single "DOA," recorded for the film Death of a Unicorn.

