St. Vincent to release Spanish-language version of her latest album

By Andrea Dresdale

How do you say All Born Screaming in Spanish? St. Vincent is here to tell you.

The artist also known as Annie Clark has recorded a Spanish-language version of her most recent album, called Todos Nacen Gritando, to be released on Nov. 15.

Clark explains in a statement the project was inspired by some memorable shows that she played in Mexico, South America and Spain. She says, "Though separated by time and geography, and across a diverse range of settings and venues, these crowds were united in their passion—singing every word to every song in perfect English. It was truly inspiring."

"Eventually, I asked myself: If they can sing along in a second or third language, why can't I meet them halfway?" she adds. So she enlisted the man she calls her "best friend and occasional collaborator," Alan Del Rio Ortiz, to translate the lyrics of her album.

"After much rewriting and re-singing every vocal track on the album, the result is Todos Nacen Gritando, equal parts labor of love and tribute to the people who inspired it," says Clark.

The first single is "Hombre Roto," the Spanish version of the album's first single, "Broken Man." As with all the songs on the album, the new vocals have been laid over the original music, played by a lineup that included Josh Freese, Dave Grohl and Cate Le Bon.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!