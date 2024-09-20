St. Vincent to release Spanish-language version of her latest album

How do you say All Born Screaming in Spanish? St. Vincent is here to tell you.

The artist also known as Annie Clark has recorded a Spanish-language version of her most recent album, called Todos Nacen Gritando, to be released on Nov. 15.

Clark explains in a statement the project was inspired by some memorable shows that she played in Mexico, South America and Spain. She says, "Though separated by time and geography, and across a diverse range of settings and venues, these crowds were united in their passion—singing every word to every song in perfect English. It was truly inspiring."

"Eventually, I asked myself: If they can sing along in a second or third language, why can't I meet them halfway?" she adds. So she enlisted the man she calls her "best friend and occasional collaborator," Alan Del Rio Ortiz, to translate the lyrics of her album.

"After much rewriting and re-singing every vocal track on the album, the result is Todos Nacen Gritando, equal parts labor of love and tribute to the people who inspired it," says Clark.

The first single is "Hombre Roto," the Spanish version of the album's first single, "Broken Man." As with all the songs on the album, the new vocals have been laid over the original music, played by a lineup that included Josh Freese, Dave Grohl and Cate Le Bon.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.