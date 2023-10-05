St. Vincent featured on vinyl-only bonus track off Olivia Rodrigo's 'GUTS' album

St. Vincent is featured on the Olivia Rodrigo song "obsessed," a bonus track exclusive to certain vinyl variants of the "vampire" star's new album, GUTS.

According to Variety, Rodrigo revealed the involvement of the "Los Ageless" artist aka Annie Clark during a conversation at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles with 4 Non Blondes frontwoman and songwriter/producer Linda Perry.

"That's a fun one that's a little rockier," Rodrigo said. "I made it with my friend Annie Clark, St. Vincent, who is just incredible."

"I adore her just as a person, and she's one of my musical heroes, so she was on that track," Rodrigo adds of Clark. "And it's a very sort of deranged, angry-girl song, which I like."

A previous The New York Times profile called Clark a mentor of Rodrigo's. In the piece, Clark said that Rodrigo "knows who she is and what she wants — and doesn't seem to be in any way afraid of voicing that. And just a really lovely girl too."

