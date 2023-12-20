St. Vincent, Clairo & more join Jack Antonoff at 2023 Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concert

The Ally Coalition Presents The 9th Annual Talent Show Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalition (Taylor Hill/Getty Images for The Ally Coalit)

St. Vincent and Clairo were among the surprise artists who joined Jack Antonoff during the 2023 Ally Coalition Talent Show benefit concert, which took place Tuesday, December 19, in New York City.

The annual event, which often keeps its lineup and special guests under wraps, raises money in support of LGBTQ+ youth. Antonoff and his sister, Rachel Antonoff, founded the Ally Coalition in 2013.

Antonoff also performed at this year's concert with his bands Bleachers and Red Hearse. The Ally Coalition posted clips from the show on its Instagram Story, and you can check out fan-shot footage streaming now on YouTube.

Previous Talent Show surprise guests have included The 1975's Matty Healy, Phoebe Bridgers and Taylor Swift.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.