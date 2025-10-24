Spoon announces surprise Austin concert

Britt Daniel of Spoon performs on the Heineken stage during day 3 of NOS Alive on July 8, 2017 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Andrew Benge/WireImage)

Now we know what Spoon was teasing.

The band has announced a last-minute surprise concert in their hometown of Austin, Texas, taking place Friday at the venue Sagebrush.

Tickets are available exclusively at the door starting at 6 p.m. CT. For more info, visit Spoon's Facebook page.

Spoon released a pair of new songs, "Chateau Blues" and "Guess I'm Fallin in Love," in August. At the time, frontman Britt Daniel noted that Spoon was working on a new album, but decided they wanted to put those songs out right away.

The most recent Spoon album is 2022's Lucifer on the Sofa.

