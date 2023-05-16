Spoon announces new EP, '﻿Memory Dust'

Spoon has announced a new EP called Memory Dust.

The three-track collection, due out June 13, includes two fresh, original songs, "Sugar Babies" and "Silver Girl," as well as a cover of Bo Diddley's "She's Fine, She's Mine."

You can listen to "Sugar Babies" now via digital outlets.

Memory Dust follows Spoon's 2022 album, Lucifer on the Sofa, which features the single "The Hardest Cut."

Spoon is among the openers on Weezer's Indie Rock Roadtrip summer tour. They're also playing dates in Europe with The Black Keys.

