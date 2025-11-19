Soundtrack announced for documentary on original Pavement drummer Gary Young

The soundtrack for the 2023 documentary Louder Than You Think about original Pavement drummer Gary Young will be released in early 2026.

"Louder Than You Think is the story of original Pavement drummer Gary Young," says guitarist Scott Kannberg. "This soundtrack captures the spirit and warped vision that could only come from Gary and the 'underbelly of California,' Stockton!"

The first single from the soundtrack, a song called "Please Be Happy (For Us)" that Pavement and Young recorded together, is out now.

Young passed away in August 2023 at age 70. In announcing the news of his passing, Pavement wrote, "Without Gary, many people would not have noticed us."

"In all of the best ways, he was a freak show," the band continued. "He was magnetic. He was magical. He was dangerous. We could think of him as an uncle, an older brother that none of us had."

Pavement premiered their own movie, Pavements, in 2024, which is part-documentary, part-concert film and part-fictional biopic. That film's soundtrack was released in May and includes a previously unreleased cover.

