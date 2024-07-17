Soundgarden's Kim Thayil guests on new song from Melvins' Dale Crover

Joyful Noise Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil guests on a new song from Melvins drummer Dale Crover.

The track is called "I Quit" and appears on Crover's upcoming solo album, Glossolalia.

"It's about trying to control people and thinking that you're right about everything," Crover says of "I Quit." "It's in a tuning that I call 'Lazy Keith Richards.' It opens in G, but you can only tune the A string to G. I thought it would be cool to get Kim to do a guitar solo on the track. That's him after the second chorus."

You can listen to "I Quit" now via digital outletsGlossolalia, which also features Tom Waits and Thayil on another song called "Rings," drops Sept. 13.

