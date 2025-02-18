The sophomore slump may be real, but ID's 'Smoke + Mirrors' is guitarist's 'favorite album we've done'

For many, many bands, landing a double-Platinum #1 album would be considered a rousing success. Such was not the case for Imagine Dragons' sophomore album, Smoke + Mirrors.

Released 10 years ago on Monday, Smoke + Mirrors had the unenviable task of following ID's 2012 blockbuster debut, Night Visions, which spawned hits in "Radioactive," "Demons" and "It's Time." While it did debut atop the Billboard 200, ultimately Smoke + Mirrors was unable to meet the sky-high expectations set by its predecessor.

"I would be lying if I said that we weren't disappointed by the reception of it in some ways," guitarist Wayne Sermon tells ABC Audio. "We'd come into the album with a lot of confidence and being very self-assured about what we were."

But, as Sermon laughs, "Clearly, the sophomore slump thing is real."

Imagine Dragons would then regain their hit-making footing with their next record, 2017's Evolve, which included the singles "Believer" and "Thunder." While Smoke + Mirrors may not have stuck around in the minds of casual listeners, hardcore ID fans remain its staunchest supporters.

"A lot of our superfans, like, our biggest fans, the ones that have been following us for over a decade, that's what they always say is their favorite," Sermon says.

Smoke + Mirrors holds a special place in Sermon's heart, too.

"I think it's a very honest representation of what that time was for us," Sermon says. "I'm really proud of it, I'm proud of what we did. I think if I could go back, I wouldn't change anything about it."

He adds, "I think it's one of my favorites, if not my favorite album we've done."

Imagine Dragons will celebrate Smoke + Mirrors' 10th anniversary with a collection of era demos dubbed Reflections, due out Friday.

