Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore announces ﻿'Sonic Life﻿' memoir

Sonic Youth frontman Thurston Moore has announced a memoir.

The aptly titled Sonic Life will be released October 24. In a Facebook post, Moore describes the book as "the story of my childhood and teenage years as I fell in love with music (for the most part unbridled rock 'n' roll) and how it drove me to New York City, where I would co-found Sonic Youth."

"It’s an adventure that would take me around the globe throughout the 1980s, 90s and onward, engaging with the magic music of visionaries, artists, and wild angels turning the world on its ear," Moore shares.

Sonic Life isn't the first memoir from a Sonic Youth member. Bassist Kim Gordon put out an autobiography called Girl in a Band in 2015.

Moore and Gordon were married for 27 years before separating in 2011. Sonic Youth has been inactive since.

