Sonic Youth's Thurston Moore cancels upcoming book tour for health reasons

Sonic Youth frontman Thurston Moore has canceled his upcoming book tour in support of his new memoir, Sonic Life, due to health reasons.

"For years I have been dealing with a longstanding health condition, though it has never seriously stopped me from touring and recording," Moore writes in a Facebook post. "Regardless it's always been an underlying issue and as I reach my mid-60s this year it has become rather, and consistently, debilitating."

"After a recent consultation, my doctors have strongly advised against me flying anywhere under any circumstance until they get it all sorted out," he continues. "This news is utterly distressing as the publication of my memoir, Sonic Life, after the last few years of intense writing and editing, means so much to me."

Sonic Life, due out October 24, follows Moore's life from his childhood and teenage years through the creation of Sonic Youth and beyond.

"Fingers firmly crossed I have a chance to make it up to you when I'm cleared for travel again," Moore writes. "As it is I am grateful to have such an awesome support system of love and attention at this moment. And to know how much love, respect, and appreciation we all share."

