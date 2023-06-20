Sonic Youth releasing final US show as live album

Sonic Youth's final U.S. show is being released as a live album.

Live in Brooklyn 2011 is due out August 18 — almost exactly 12 years after the concert was recorded at New York City's Williamsburg Waterfront on August 12, 2011. The set was notably filled with deep cuts and songs Sonic Youth hadn't played in many years.

"For the Williamsburg Waterfront show I wrote out the set list to present to the band and it was a lot of material we hadn't played in a while, a lot of deep cuts, so I wasn't sure if everybody would feel like doing it," says drummer Steve Shelley. "After worrying about which songs the band might say yes or no to, I threw those concerns out the window and I just made a list of songs that I thought would be a great set."

A few months after the Brooklyn show, Sonic Youth co-founders and longtime married couple Thurston Moore and Kim Gordon announced that they were separating. The band would then play their final show in Brazil in November 2011.

