Songs by Foo Fighters, Linkin Park, Green Day & more featured on ﻿'Madden NFL 26﻿' soundtrack

JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE Dave Grohl of Foo Fighters on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' ABC/Randy Holmes (Randy Holmes/ABC)
By Josh Johnson

Songs by artists including Foo Fighters, Linkin Park and Green Day are featured on the soundtrack for Madden NFL 26, the latest edition in the long-running football video game series.

Among the included tracks are the Foos' "The Pretender," LP's "The Emptiness Machine" and Green Day's "Basket Case," as well songs by Twenty One Pilots, Rage Against the Machine, 311, Beastie Boys, Bush, Blur, Franz Ferdinand, Judas Priest, Korn, Limp Bizkit, Mammoth, Megadeth, Shinedown, The Killers, The Warning, Weezer and Wolfmother.

Additionally, you'll be able to hear snippets of such songs as The White Stripes' "Seven Nation Army," Red Hot Chili Peppers' "Give It Away" and Metallica's "For Whom the Bell Tolls" in the virtual football stadiums while playing games.

Madden NFL 26 will be released Aug. 14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!