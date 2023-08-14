Something Corporate announces pre-When We Were Young reunion show

2023 Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival Erika Goldring/Getty Images (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

By Josh Johnson

Something Corporate will play a reunion show ahead of the 2023 When We Were Young festival.

The Andrew McMahon-led outfit will headline the Las Vegas House of Blues on October 20. Presale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, August 15, at 10 a.m. PT, leading up to the general onsale Friday, August 18, at 10 a.m. PT.

For all ticket info, visit AndrewMcMahon.com.

The show will mark the first full Something Corporate show since 2010, though the group did reunite for a few songs during McMahon's 40th birthday concert in 2022.

“When we got back together for my birthday show, everything just clicked and we knew it was time," McMahon says. "We're all so excited to play these songs again and to share a stage together. I think it’s going to be a cathartic weekend for all of us."

When We Were Young takes place October 21-22 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Along with Something Corporate, the bill includes Green Day, Blink-182, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Yellowcard, Rise Against, Sum 41, All Time Low, The Offspring and Good Charlotte, among many others.

Additionally, All Time Low and Sum 41 will also be playing pre-festival Vegas shows on October 20.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

