Something Corporate announces vinyl 'Leaving Through the Window,' 'North' reissues

Something Corporate has announced vinyl reissues of the band's albums Leaving Through the Window and North.

Both records will include various bonus tracks and are set to ship later this year. You can preorder your copies now.

Leaving Through the Window was released in 2002, and spawned the singles "I Woke Up in a Car" and "If You C Jordan." 2003's North, which will be celebrating its 20th anniversary in October, includes the single "Space" and remains the last Something Corporate record.

Something Corporate will play their first full live show in over 10 years on October 20 in Las Vegas. The group is also playing Vegas' 2023 When We Were Young festival, taking place October 21-22.

