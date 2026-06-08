'Somebody pinch me!!!' Olivia Rodrigo raves over duet with The Cure's Robert Smith

After debuting "what's wrong with me," her new duet with Robert Smith of The Cure at the Primavera Sound festival in Barcelona, Spain, on Friday, Olivia Rodrigo sent a note to fans saying that she still can't get over the fact that she got to record with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer.

"I actually cannot believe I got to do [my first feature on an album] with Robert Smith! Somebody pinch me!!!" Olivia wrote. "Robert has been soundtracking my life for as long as I can remember. He has written some of my favorite songs of all time. His music moves me & inspires me to a degree that is hard to put into words."

"I've also been lucky enough to spend time with him over the last year & experience first hand his generosity & graciousness," she continued. "I am in disbelieve that this song exists and I cannot wait for it to come out officially!"

"what's wrong with me" is part of Olivia's new album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, which comes out on June 12. As previously reported, the album's first two singles are The Cure coded: "drop dead" mentions The Cure song "Just Like Heaven," while the second one is literally called "the cure."

Olivia and Robert Smith first performed "Just Like Heaven" together — as well as another Cure hit, "Friday I'm In Love" — last year at the Glastonbury Festival. At the time, Olivia came onstage for her encore wearing a T-shirt that said, "You know all the words to 'Just Like Heaven.'" It was an Easter egg for a "drop dead" lyric, months before anyone knew the album existed. Robert had written on the tee with Sharpie, "But do you?"

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