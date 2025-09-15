Sombr's ﻿'I Barely Know Her﻿' reaches top 10 on ﻿'Billboard﻿' 200

Sombr may barely know her, but he's getting quite familiar with the Billboard 200.

The "back to friends" artist's debut album, I Barely Know Her, has reached #10 on the Billboard 200, giving him his first top-10 record on the all-genre chart.

I Barely Know Her initially debuted at #14 on the Billboard 200 following its release in August. Its jump up the chart follows sombr's performance on the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, during which he also won the best alternative prize.

Sombr will launch a U.S. headlining tour Sept. 22 in North Charleston, South Carolina.

