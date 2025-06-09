Sombr's 'back to friends' hits #1 on '﻿Billboard﻿' Alternative Airplay chart

We're guessing sombr is feeling anything but as he notches his first-ever #1 hit on a Billboard radio play chart.

The 19-year-old artist's breakout single, "back to friends," has reached the top of the Alternative Airplay ranking.

Not only is "back to friends" the first sombr song to take the #1 spot on Alternative Airplay, it's also his first song to chart on the tally, period. Its 10-week rise to #1 is the fastest for any artist's debut single on Alternative Airplay since X Ambassadors took eight weeks to conquer the chart in 2015 with "Renegades."

"Back to friends" dropped in December. Its video, which premiered in April, has over 9 million views.

Sombr will launch a U.S. tour in September.

