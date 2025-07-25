sombr releases new single '12 to 12,' video starring Addison Rae

By Andrea Dresdale

His songs "undressed" and "back to friends" are still on the chart, but sombr has now dropped a new single for fans to enjoy, along with a video starring fellow breakout star Addison Rae.

In the video for "12 to 12," sombr plays himself being interviewed on a '70s-era talk show by a host, also played by himself, filmed by a cameraman who he also portrays. During the interview, he fantasizes about Addison, who's seen in the audience, and then dancing and writhing around on a lighted dance floor reminiscent of Saturday Night Fever.

Sombr drives around Hollywood and into the dance club in his retro convertible, where the two finally connect and dirty dance. The next morning, he falls into a pool, seemingly dead, as the police arrive.

The 20-year-old singer, born Shane Boose, performed "undressed" on ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! earlier this week; you can watch the performance now on YouTube.  He'll kick off a U.S. headlining tour in September.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

