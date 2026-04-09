Social Distortion releases new ﻿'Born to Kill﻿' song, 'Partners in Crime'

'Born to Kill' album artwork. (Epitaph Records)
By Josh Johnson

Social Distortion has premiered a new song called "Partners in Crime," a track off the band's upcoming album, Born to Kill.

"'Partners in Crime' is about finding your voice, especially if you weren't allowed or if it didn't matter," frontman Mike Ness says in a statement. "And finding comfort in others who share the same sentiment, angst and rage. Strength in unity."

Born to Kill, which also includes the previously released title track, is due out May 8. It marks the first Social D album in 15 years and their first since Ness was diagnosed with tonsil cancer in 2023.

Social Distortion will launch a U.S. tour in support of Born to Kill in August.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!