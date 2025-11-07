So far, so good: Pierce the Veil earns second #1 single on 'Billboard' Alternative Airplay

Vic Fuentes of Pierce the Veil performs at Coca-Cola Amphitheater on October 26, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (David A. Smith/Getty Images)

Pierce the Veil has once again pierced the top of the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The band has earned their second #1 hit on the ranking with "So Far So Fake," the current single off their latest album, 2023's The Jaws of Life. They previously conquered Alternative Airplay with the Jaws of Life single "Emergency Contact."

Despite being two years old, "So Far So Fake" became a delayed chart success after going viral on TikTok.

Pierce the Veil also put out a deluxe version of The Jaws of Life in May, featuring a cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police."

