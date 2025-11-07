So far, so good: Pierce the Veil earns second #1 single on 'Billboard' Alternative Airplay

Pierce The Veil: I Can't Hear You World Tour - Birmingham, AL Vic Fuentes of Pierce the Veil performs at Coca-Cola Amphitheater on October 26, 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama. (David A. Smith/Getty Images) (David A. Smith/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Pierce the Veil has once again pierced the top of the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The band has earned their second #1 hit on the ranking with "So Far So Fake," the current single off their latest album, 2023's The Jaws of Life. They previously conquered Alternative Airplay with the Jaws of Life single "Emergency Contact."

Despite being two years old, "So Far So Fake" became a delayed chart success after going viral on TikTok.

Pierce the Veil also put out a deluxe version of The Jaws of Life in May, featuring a cover of Radiohead's "Karma Police."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!