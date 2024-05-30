Snow Patrol announces new album, '﻿﻿The Forest Is the Path'

Snow Patrol has announced a new album called The Forest Is the Path.

The eighth studio effort from the "Chasing Cars" outfit will arrive Sept. 13. You can listen to the first single, "The Beginning," now via digital outlets.

The Forest Is the Path is the follow-up to 2018's Wilderness and Snow Patrol's first record following the 2023 departure of their longtime rhythm section, drummer Jonny Quinn and bassist Paul Wilson.

"This album took us on many uncharted routes, with sometimes weird and sometimes wonderful turns, and so it's hard not to think of the start of this album as a new beginning," says frontman Gary Lightbody. "We honor the past, deeply. This is our thirtieth year, so we have an awful lot of it, past I mean. Tons of it."

"We have a profound love and respect for all who have been on this journey with us those many years," he continues. "But while we honor the past we also want to cherish the present and look to the future. So this is the beginning of something, and we are so excited to share it with you all."

Here's the track list for The Forest Is the Path:

"All"

"The Beginning"

"Everything's Here And Nothing's Lost"

"Your Heart Home"

"This Is The Sound of Your Voice"

"Hold Me in the Fire"

"Years That Fall"

"Never Really Tire"

"These Lies"

"What If Nothing Breaks?"

"Talking About Hope"

"The Forest Is the Path"

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.