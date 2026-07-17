Snow Patrol premieres video for Kylie Minogue collaboration, 'These Alarms'

"These Alarms" single artwork. (BMG)
By Josh Johnson

Snow Patrol has premiered the video for "These Alarms," the band's collaborative single with Australian pop star Kylie Minogue.

The clip features footage of Snow Patrol's performance of the track alongside Minogue during their recent show at London's Crystal Palace Park. You can watch it on YouTube.

The Crystal Palace Park show also included a rendition of the Snow Patrol hit "Chasing Cars" with Minogue.

The original "Chasing Cars" appears on Snow Patrol's 2006 album, Eyes Open. A deluxe 20th anniversary reissue of Eyes Open will be released July 24.

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