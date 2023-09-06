Snow Patrol parts ways with longtime drummer and bassist

Snow Patrol is down a rhythm section.

The "Chasing Cars" outfit has announced that longtime drummer and bassist Jonny Quinn and Paul Wilson, respectively, have left the group.

"We are heartbroken they have decided to leave us but we wish them nothing but happiness, success, joy, compassion and everything they want in all their future endeavors," frontman Gary Lightbody writes in a Facebook post.

Quinn had been with Snow Patrol since 1997 and was the longest-tenured band member outside of Lightbody. Wilson joined in 2005.

Snow Patrol also posted individual tributes to both Quinn and Wilson, and while both were very effusive with appreciation for their contributions, the split may not have been completely amicable. In the comments to the post dedicated to Quinn, Jonny's wife, Mariane, writes, "It's been a f***er. F***ed by you know who."

As for who "you know who" is, that's up for speculation. Snow Patrol's remaining members are Lightbody, keyboardist/guitarist Johnny McDaid and guitarist Nathan Connolly.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.