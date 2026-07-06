Snow Patrol announces 20th anniversary ﻿'Eyes Open'﻿ shows

Snow Patrol has announced a pair of concerts celebrating the 20th anniversary of the band's 2006 album, Eyes Open.

The shows will take place Sept. 21 and 22 at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

"We knew we wanted to do a show or two to celebrate the anniversary and so we picked one of our favourite venues we have ever played," Snow Patrol writes in a Facebook post. "We will be playing the album in order in its entirety for the first time ever, and afterwards some more hits from across the years and maybe even a deep cut or two."

You can access a presale by preordering the upcoming Eyes Open 20th anniversary reissue via Snow Patrol's U.K. web store. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday.

For all ticket info, visit SnowPatrol.com.

Eyes Open marked Snow Patrol's fourth album and spawned the band's breakout hit, "Chasing Cars." The 20th anniversary reissue will be released July 24.

The most recent Snow Patrol album is 2024's The Forest Is the Path. They put out a new single called "These Alarms" with Kylie Minogue on July 1.

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