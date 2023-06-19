The Smile working through "big backlog of ideas": "We just wanna keep moving forward"

By Josh Johnson

Fans of The Smile have plenty to smile about.

The Radiohead offshoot — featuring frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood, as well as drummer Tom Skinner of the band Sons of Kemet — has been working on the follow-up to their 2022 debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention. As Greenwood tells Consequence, that involves sifting through "a big backlog of ideas."

"We're still firing off each other, and it feels productive," Greenwood shares. "So, while that’s happening, we just wanna keep moving forward, I think."

Greenwood adds that the sound of the next The Smile record will follow in the footsteps of A Light for Attracting Attention.

"We were doing a lot of the songs live, and we've made some faithful recordings of those," he explains. "I think [the record is about] the whole dynamic of three people and the limits that you have ... and trying to enjoy that and work within them."

The Smile will launch a U.S. tour June 25 in Austin, Texas.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

