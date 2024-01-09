The Smile shares new song "Friend of a Friend," announces ﻿'Wall of Eyes, on Film'﻿ theater event

XL Recordings

By Josh Johnson

Radiohead offshoot band The Smile has shared a new song called "Friend of a Friend," a track off their upcoming album, Wall of Eyes.

You can listen to "Friend of a Friend" now via digital outlets. Its accompanying video will be directed by acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson and will premiere during an upcoming theatrical event titled Wall of Eyes, on Film.

Showing in independent cinemas January 18-25, Wall of Eyes, on Film will feature a full album playback in surround sound as well as behind-the-scenes footage of the recording sessions and various The Smile, Radiohead and Thom Yorke videos.

Wall of Eyes, the sophomore follow-up to A Light for Attracting Attention, drops January 26.

