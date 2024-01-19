The Smile recorded at Abbey Road, but didn't want to sound like The Beatles

While working on their upcoming sophomore album, Wall of Eyes, the Radiohead offshoot band The Smile recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, which was famously used by The Beatles. However, they weren't hoping to sound like the Fab Four.

According to NME, The Smile members Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner made a surprise appearance during the London premiere of their Wall of Eyes, on Film theatrical event on Thursday, January 18. During a Q&A session, the group was asked whether they felt influenced by The Beatles while recording at Abbey Road.

"We f****** tried not to!" Yorke answered. "I mean we were in Abbey Road, but it's like, 'Let's not do that, eh?'"

"The fact that we chose to do a tuning-sweep thing halfway through [the song] 'Bending Hectic' was just because it wanted that to happen rather than, 'Hey, let's do a Beatles song!'" he added.

Wall of Eyes will be released on January 26.

