The Smile recorded at Abbey Road, but didn't want to sound like The Beatles

XL Recordings

By Josh Johnson

While working on their upcoming sophomore album, Wall of Eyes, the Radiohead offshoot band The Smile recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, which was famously used by The Beatles. However, they weren't hoping to sound like the Fab Four.

According to NME, The Smile members Thom Yorke, Jonny Greenwood and Tom Skinner made a surprise appearance during the London premiere of their Wall of Eyes, on Film theatrical event on Thursday, January 18. During a Q&A session, the group was asked whether they felt influenced by The Beatles while recording at Abbey Road.

"We f****** tried not to!" Yorke answered. "I mean we were in Abbey Road, but it's like, 'Let's not do that, eh?'"

"The fact that we chose to do a tuning-sweep thing halfway through [the song] 'Bending Hectic' was just because it wanted that to happen rather than, 'Hey, let's do a Beatles song!'" he added.

Wall of Eyes will be released on January 26.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!