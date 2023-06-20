The Smile premieres new song, "Bending Hectic"

XL Recordings

By Josh Johnson

The Radiohead offshoot band The Smile has premiered a new song called "Bending Hectic."

The eight-minute track follows the group's 2022 debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, and previously debuted live during their set at Switzerland's Montreux Jazz Festival.

You can listen to "Bending Hectic" now via digital outlets.

"Bending Hectic" arrives just as The Smile — which features Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke and guitarist Jonny Greenwood, as well as drummer Tom Skinner of the band Sons of Kemet — is set to kick off a North American headlining tour Wednesday, June 21, in Mexico City. The outing launches in the U.S. on Sunday, June 25, in Austin, Texas.

You can also probably expect more new material from The Smile coming up: Greenwood recently told Consequence that the band has "a big backlog of ideas."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

