The Smashing Pumpkins, Deep Purple, Lenny Kravitz & more playing 2024 Montreux Jazz Festival

The Smashing Pumpkins, Deep Purple and Lenny Kravitz are among the artists playing Switzerland's 2024 Montreux Jazz Festival, taking place July 5-20.

The bill also includes The National, Sting, Alice Cooper, PJ Harvey, Rag'n'Bone Man and Duran Duran.

Notably, Deep Purple's signature song "Smoke on the Water" was written in 1971 at the site of the Montreux Jazz Festival, the Montreux Casino.

For the full lineup and all ticket info, visit MontreuxJazzFestival.com.

Meanwhile, a Montreux documentary, featuring Sting, Keith Richards, Carlos Santana, Prince and Aretha Franklin, is set to premiere at the Tribeca Festival in June.

