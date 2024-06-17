The Smashing Pumpkins poke fun at "classic songs" quote with hit-filled set list

The Smashing Pumpkins are poking fun at frontman Billy Corgan's recent comments about including "classic" songs in the band's live show.

In an Instagram post, the Pumpkins have shared a photo of the set list from a recent concert in Scotland, filled with hits including "Bullet with Butterfly Wings," "Cherub Rock," "Zero," "Today," "1979" and "Tonight, Tonight."

"I want to address the elephant (rhinoceros) in the room - about SP not playing the hits or fan favorites," Corgan writes in the caption. "Just going to leave this here - here is SP not playing the hits in Glasgow."

In an interview with Kerrang!, Corgan shared, "I don't play any songs I don't want to play. I don't care if they're a classic or not. If I don't want to play it, I just don't play it."

"I don't put that on the audience like, 'Well, I've got to play this one for you,'" he added. "I think that's kind of cheese."

The Pumpkins are currently on tour in Europe. They'll be touring the U.S. with Green Day starting in July.

